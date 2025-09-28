“Gathering evidence, checking CCTV”: Haryana police investigate theft at Mary Kom’s Faridabad home

Faridabad police are probing a theft at the home of Indian boxing star Mary Kom, officials confirmed on September 28. A Crime Branch team is on-site, collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Surajkund Police Station SHO Prahlad Singh said the house was locked when the incident occurred on September 24, as the family was away. “We are gathering evidence and checking CCTV. This is Mary Kom’s house. Five to seven teams from the Crime Branch are working on the investigation,” he added.

Mary Kom, speaking to reporters, confirmed the theft and said she had reported it to the police. “I am not at home. I will know the exact details when I reach home. CCTV footage shows them taking away the TV and other items. Neighbours informed me this happened on September 24,” she said.

Mary Kom, India’s first female boxer to win six world titles, is also a five-time Asian champion and an Olympic bronze medalist. She made history by winning India’s first female boxing gold at the 2014 Asian Games and returned to claim her sixth world title in 2018 after a brief break.

Police investigations are ongoing, and further updates are expected in the coming days.