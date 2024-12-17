Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi pointed out a significant technical failure during the voting process for the introduction of the 129th Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament.

According to Gogoi, the electronic voting system malfunctioned, resulting in several votes not being counted.

“Funnily enough, while voting on the introduction of the 129th Constitution Amendment Bill, the electronic voting in Parliament failed. Many votes were not counted. It was the paper vote which reflected the accurate tally at the end,” Gogoi said, raising concerns about the reliability of electronic voting systems in critical legislative processes.



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The incident has sparked questions about the robustness of the technology used in parliamentary proceedings and whether such failures could undermine confidence in the system.

The accurate results were only reflected after reverting to traditional paper-based voting, underscoring the need for a review of electronic systems.

Gogoi’s remarks add to the broader debate surrounding the 129th Constitution Amendment Bill and its implications, as opposition leaders continue to scrutinize both the Bill and procedural issues within Parliament.