Gaurav Gogoi alleges rise of monopolies under Modi government

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on June 24 alleged that the Centre's much-publicised "ease of doing business" framework benefits only a handful of large corporate groups and politically connected interests.

In a post on social media platform X, Gogoi claimed that genuine competition and business growth are being stifled under the economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Ease of doing business only exists for PM Modi-backed monopolies,” Gogoi wrote, alleging that at the national level a single corporate group has gained dominance across strategic sectors such as ports, power and airports.

The Congress leader further alleged that at the state level, families of BJP chief ministers have accumulated substantial wealth, acquired land and expanded business interests during their tenure.

“There is no room for genuine competition or for credible businesses to grow,” Gogoi said, claiming that whenever large business interests identify an asset or opportunity they want, they receive support from central investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department, CBI and state-level investigative bodies.

Describing this as the economic vision of the Modi government, Gogoi accused the Centre of promoting monopolistic growth at the expense of fair competition and entrepreneurship.

There was no immediate response from the BJP or the Central government to Gogoi’s remarks. The ruling party has consistently maintained that its economic policies have improved the business environment, boosted infrastructure development and attracted record investments across sectors.

