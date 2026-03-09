Gaurav Gogoi among Opposition MPs set to back no-confidence motion against LS Speaker Om Birla

Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Deepender Singh Hooda and Jothimani will present arguments in the Lok Sabha supporting a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, after the Opposition accused him of “partisan behaviour” against its members.

The motion has been signed by 118 Opposition MPs, who alleged that the Speaker acted in a “partisan” manner after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, will initiate the discussion on the resolution. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab are expected to participate in the debate, along with Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Ahead of the debate, Rijiju criticised the Congress for moving the motion, warning the party it would “regret” the decision.

Speaking to reporters, he defended the Speaker and said the resolution had been brought without “any reason” and only to satisfy “one man's stubbornness”.

“The second part of Parliament's Budget Session is about to begin today. Sadly, it is beginning with a motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker… brought by the opposition, specifically the Congress Party, to remove him,” Rijiju said, adding that the government would respond “thoroughly in the House” and that the motion would ultimately be defeated.

Opposition MPs have argued that the decision to deny Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to speak reflects a pattern of bias in the functioning of the House. They also alleged that some members were suspended for the entire parliamentary session for raising public issues, while ruling party MPs were not reprimanded for making “derogatory” remarks about former prime ministers.

Congress MPs further accused Birla of “openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters”, arguing that such conduct could affect the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

Several leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have strongly criticised the resolution.

Both the BJP and the opposition Indian National Congress have issued a three-line whip to their Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House from 9 to 11 March.

MPs of the All India Trinamool Congress will support the motion in line with instructions from party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.