Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has openly critiqued Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's advocacy for a 70-hour workweek, calling for a broader perspective on work-life balance that acknowledges gender challenges and evolving societal roles.

Murthy's comments, made during the CNBC Global Leadership Summit, suggested that relentless work hours are necessary for India’s economic growth, sparking widespread debate on the issue.

Taking to social media platform X, Gogoi expressed his disagreement with Murthy's views, emphasizing that work-life balance is far from a luxury and is instead a critical issue deeply intertwined with household responsibilities and gender dynamics.

“I respectfully disagree with the view of Narayana Murthy on work-life balance,” Gogoi wrote. “After all, what is life but looking after your children, cooking for them, teaching them, taking care of your elderly parents, being there for your friends in their times of need, [and] making sure that your house is in order? The above is just as much a man’s job as it is a woman’s.”

Gogoi's response underscores an egalitarian approach, advocating for the equal distribution of responsibilities at home and in the workplace. He highlighted that traditionally, working women have faced an uneven burden, often juggling professional and personal roles without the ability to separate the two—a reality that is now increasingly affecting men as well.



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“Traditionally, working women don’t even have the choice to cut away life from work. It is a luxury that men have historically enjoyed but one they must forego in the modern world,” Gogoi asserted, advocating for a cultural shift toward shared responsibilities.

Murthy's comments have drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, with many arguing that long work hours do not equate to increased productivity.

A user on X echoed this sentiment in an open letter, saying, “Employees are not slaves. Working longer hours doesn’t mean better productivity. Several countries have switched to a 4-day workweek and are doing better. Women don’t have the luxury of working 70/80 hours a week either.”

The debate highlights a growing awareness of the need for a holistic view of work-life balance, one that goes beyond economic imperatives to consider individual well-being and social equity. Gogoi’s critique adds to the conversation, urging a rethink of traditional work cultures and emphasizing that a balanced life—encompassing both professional success and personal fulfilment—is a shared responsibility for all genders.

Murthy’s comments have reignited discussions about India’s workplace culture and its impact on employees, particularly in an era where flexible work arrangements and shorter workweeks are gaining global traction. Gogoi’s intervention points to the importance of integrating equity and empathy into this discourse.