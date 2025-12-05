Gaurav Gogoi flags concerns over ‘monopolies’ in aviation sector

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has criticised the Centre over what he termed the weakening state of India’s aviation sector, alleging that the rise of monopolies and duopolies under the Modi government has sidelined consumer interests.

In a social media post on December 5, Gogoi wrote that Indian aviation – once competitive and open to new market players – is now dominated by a handful of operators. He cited concerns raised earlier by former RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya but said the government ignored such warnings.

“The government did not care about the average Indian consumer and focused solely on the proprietor,” Gogoi remarked, adding that duopolies and cartel-like structures continue to distort multiple business sectors, burdening poor and middle-class consumers.

He urged the government to rethink its policies toward Indian industries to ensure wider access, healthier competition and fair pricing.