Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday demanded transparency from the Election Commission of India (EC) after former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi shared an article raising concerns over the integrity of the electoral process.

Gogoi took to social media, stating, "When a former Chief Election Commissioner shares an article doubting the integrity of the election process, then the people of India have the right to know the truth behind the Election Commission of India."

The controversy erupted after Quraishi shared an article on social media claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had allegedly targeted specific communities by deleting voters' names in certain constituencies, including Farrukhabad, Meerut, and Chandni Chowk, during the 2024 elections.

Quraishi's post read, “Shocking if true! Exclusive: Farrukhabad, Meerut & Chandni Chowk. Three Lok Sabhas won by BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw massive targeted deletions of voters from communities who were less likely to vote for the party."

The issue of voter deletions has gained significant attention after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised similar allegations on December 11. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of a mass voter deletion campaign in Delhi ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. Kejriwal claimed the party submitted 3,000 pages of evidence to the Election Commission, alleging that large numbers of votes belonging to marginalised communities, such as Dalits and Scheduled Castes, were being deleted. He further highlighted instances where BJP workers had applied to remove thousands of voters' names from various booths.

The AAP has demanded immediate action, calling for FIRs against those behind the voter deletions. As Delhi prepares for its upcoming elections, the allegations have added to the growing debate over the credibility of the electoral process.