Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Assam, has raised alarm over the treatment of female workers in India's textile sector. In a social media post on September 13, Gogoi exposed the stark gender disparities plaguing the industry.

"I am concerned to see the harsh conditions faced by women working in the textile sector of the country," Gogoi wrote on Twitter. He cited studies revealing a troubling pattern: while men typically occupy roles as contractors and supervisors, women are relegated to lower-paying positions such as waste segregators.

These female workers reportedly earn a daily wage of just Rs 250 while enduring extended hours in challenging environments. "They work for long hours in tough and unhealthy conditions," Gogoi noted.

The MP emphasised the urgent need to address these issues, stating that "pay disparities and unfavorable conditions need to be addressed on a war-footing, as they continue to remain overlooked by policymakers."

Gogoi's comments come amid growth in India's domestic textile market. However, this economic success appears to be masking significant labour issues, particularly those affecting women in the sector.