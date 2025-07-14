Gaurav Gogoi slams environment ministry for exempting coal plants from pollution controls

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has strongly criticized the Environment Ministry’s decision to exempt 78% of coal-based power plants from installing anti-pollution technology, calling it a move that prioritizes corporate convenience over public health.

“Coal burning contributes nearly 15% of India’s PM2.5 pollution, a major cause of respiratory illness, heart disease, and early death,” Gogoi said in a statement.

He warned that by sidestepping essential pollution controls, the ministry is ignoring scientific evidence on how harmful sulphur oxide (SOx) particles form and spread.



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Experts have also flagged the lack of a proper cost-benefit analysis behind the decision, raising concerns about its long-term impact on both health and the environment.

“This not only weakens India’s environmental safeguards but also puts millions of lives at risk while slowing our transition to cleaner energy,” Gogoi added. He called for science-based, accountable policymaking, urging the government to abandon shortcuts that endanger public well-being and compromise the country’s future.