Gaurav Gogoi slams PM Modi: ‘Parliament hijacked to block debate on electoral system’

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on December 1 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “hijacking the Parliament of India,” alleging that the government is actively blocking any meaningful discussion on issues raised by the opposition.

Gogoi said that during a meeting of floor leaders, every opposition party demanded a debate on the Indian electoral system, but the BJP “simply refused” to include it in this week’s parliamentary agenda.

He argued that Parliament must reflect the priorities of both the ruling party and the opposition, but the government is unwilling to allow scrutiny. “The Prime Minister does not want to be held accountable,” Gogoi stated.

Earlier, on November 30, the Congress leader had posted a video reminder on X, warning that the BJP was preparing “new excuses” to avoid a debate on electoral reforms.

Sharing a 2021 Rajya Sabha clip, he highlighted how former MP Rajeev Gowda had outlined several loopholes in the current system “within two minutes,” underscoring that these concerns are long-standing.

“Today the entire country wants to hear a debate on Indian elections,” Gogoi wrote, “but the BJP is shying away.”