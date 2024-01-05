Billionaire Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, to become the richest person in India. This comes after a significant increase in the shares of his conglomerate, the Adani Group. Currently, Gautam Adani's net worth is $97.6 billion, slightly above Mukesh Ambani's $97 billion, making him the 12th wealthiest individual globally, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This development occurred after Adani Group shares rallied, increasing Gautam Adani's net worth by $7.67 billion. So far this year, his wealth has increased by $13.3 billion, the highest among the top 100 billionaires worldwide. Adani lost his position as India's wealthiest man to the RIL chairman almost a year ago due to a significant decrease in his ports-to-power empire's valuation.

However, the group saw a strong recovery in its listed companies' market value in the following months, aided by debt reduction measures and substantial investments from GQG Partners, a US boutique investment firm. Additionally, favourable verdicts in the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg case in the Supreme Court have increased investor confidence in the conglomerate.

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled against petitions asking for the case to be transferred to a special investigation team from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Reacting to the verdict, Gautam Adani stated, 'Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate. I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue'.