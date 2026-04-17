Gautam Adani surpasses Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person

In a significant shift in Asia’s wealth rankings, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in Asia, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

As of April 17, 2026, Adani’s net worth stands at $92.6 billion, marginally ahead of Ambani’s $90.8 billion.

The two business tycoons have been closely competing in recent years, with their rankings frequently shifting due to fluctuations in market valuations and business performance.

Despite the change at the top in Asia, both Adani and Ambani continue to feature among the world’s top 25 richest individuals.

Globally, the wealth list remains dominated by technology leaders, with Elon Musk maintaining the top position, followed by Larry Page and Jeff Bezos.

In India, Adani and Ambani remain far ahead of other billionaires, with industrialist Lakshmi Mittal ranking a distant third.

The rankings are dynamic and subject to daily changes based on stock market movements and asset valuations, but for now, Adani holds the top spot in Asia.