Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has emerged as the highest wealth gainer, according to the Forbes India Rich List 2024.

Adani's net worth increased to USD 116 billion, marking a USD 48 billion rise from the previous year.

This is the highest increase by any Indian in a single year, as valued by Forbes.

The list highlights that Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, was the second biggest gainer. Ambani's net worth increased by USD 27.5 billion in 2024, raising his total wealth to USD 119.5 billion.



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Despite this gain, his lead over Adani has narrowed to USD 3.5 billion.

Savitri Jindal, Chairperson Emeritus of OP Jindal Group, also saw significant gains, surpassing Shiv Nadar to become the third richest Indian, as per Forbes. Her net worth rose by USD 19.7 billion.

Jindal is India's richest woman and serves as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Hisar.

Sunil Mittal and Dilip Shanghvi also reported substantial increases in their wealth. Mittal gained USD 13.9 billion, while Shanghvi's wealth grew by USD 13.4 billion, making them the fourth and fifth biggest wealth gainers in 2024, respectively, according to Forbes.