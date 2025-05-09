As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate, the Indian Army, on May 9, shared its first-ever visual of a Pakistani military post being destroyed in Indian strikes along the Line of Control (LoC). Fears of a full-blown military conflict between both countries however, continue to loom.

Stating that a "befitting reply" was given to the ceasefire violations by the Pakistani armed forces, the Army claimed it repulsed overnight drone and missile attacks by Pakistani troops along the western border in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a statement, the Army neutralised over 50 swarm drones launched by Pakistan during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by the air defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota (all in Jammu and Kashmir) and Pathankot (Punjab).

Taking to X, it said, "The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignity and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force".

On the night of May 8, India neutralised Pakistani military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries.

Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla and Kupwara and several other regions reported sirens and numerous explosions as the Indian armed forces carried out a massive night aerial vigil along the border with Pakistan.

The defence ministry earlier said the Indian armed forces foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country using missiles and drones.

It said the Pakistani military attempted last night to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj. In its response, India launched kamikaze drones and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.

The cross-border attacks came a day after India destroyed nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Following the strikes, Pakistan vowed to give a "befitting reply".

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said no limit will become an obstacle to protecting India's sovereignty and the nation is fully prepared for such responses.

Singh said India has always played the role of a responsible nation, exercising great restraint, and it believes in resolving issues through dialogue.

"However, if anyone tries to take advantage of this restraint, they will face quality action. We are fully prepared for such responsible responses in the future as well," he said.