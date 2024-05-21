Geeta, who made headlines after returning to India from Pakistan, is once again in the spotlight. She arrived in Bhopal on May 21 to sit for her class 8 exams at Raja Bhoj School, beginning with a Sanskrit paper.

At 33, Geeta, who is deaf and mute, has mastered sign language. Her translator, Gajendra Prohit, shared her dreams with ANI, where Geeta expressed her desire to become self-reliant and aspired to secure a government job, aiming to reach a senior-level position. She mentioned that she had learned sign language and wanted to advance in life to become an inspiration for many.

Geeta spoke of her challenging life. "My mother is very poor and she lives in a hut. Therefore, my goal is to have a house, for which I started to study and I am continuously studying," she said.

After her first exam, Geeta was thrilled. "I studied hard and believe I will pass. I plan to continue my education through class 10, 12, and college, while working part-time."

She remains hopeful about government support. "Even though I am older, I aim for a high government position and trust the government will help me."

Geeta also remembered Sushma Swaraj, who facilitated her return to India on October 26, 2015. "Sushma Swaraj was like a mother to me. I miss her a lot. I appeal to PM Modi for support as I face poverty."

This year, 33 other deaf and mute women are also taking the class 8 exams with Geeta, with full accommodations from the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board. The exams run from May 21 to May 28