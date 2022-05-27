Author Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand,' a translated Hindi novel has been named the first book written in an Indian language to receive the prestigious 2022 International Booker Prize.

Daisy Rockwell has translated the work, which was originally published in Hindi as Ret Samadhi.

“I never dreamt of the Booker, I never thought I could. What a huge recognition, I’m amazed, delighted, honoured and humbled,” said Geetanjali Shree, in her acceptance speech. “There is a melancholy satisfaction in the award going to it. ‘Ret Samadhi/Tomb of Sand’ is an elegy for the world we inhabit, a lasting energy that retains hope in the face of impending doom. The Booker will surely take it to many more people than it would have reached otherwise, that should do the book no harm,” she said.

'Tomb of Sand' was among 13 long-listed novels, which originated from 12 countries across four continents and were translated into English from 11 languages. GBP 50,000 will be awarded to Geetanjali, which will be split equally between the author and the translator.

The award-winning novel tells the story of an 80-year-old woman who falls into a profound depression after her husband's death. She eventually overcomes her depression and chooses to travel to Pakistan in order to confront the history she left behind during the Partition.

When the Booker Prize long list was announced, the judges said of Geetanjali Shree's inventive, energetic Tomb of Sand, "The constantly shifting perspectives and timeframes of Geetanjali Shree's inventive, energetic Tomb of Sand lead us into every cranny of an 80-year-old woman's life and surprising past." "Daisy Rockwell's vivacious translation stands up brilliantly to the text's complexity, which is full of word play and vigour. "A novel that is both loud and compelling."

Geetanjali has written three novels and several collections of short tales, many of which have been translated into English, French, German, Serbian, and Korean. She was born in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, and now lives in New Delhi.