Gen NS Raja Subramani takes charge as India’s Chief of Defence Staff, prioritises military reforms

General NS Raja Subramani on Sunday, May 31, assumed charge as India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), taking over from General Anil Chauhan with a focus on advancing military reforms, strengthening tri-services integration and implementing the long-pending theatre command structure.

Shortly after taking charge, Gen Subramani said enhancing synergy among the Army, Navy and Air Force through organisational reforms would be among his key priorities. He also emphasised the need to accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapon systems across the armed forces.

“We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces,” he said, while reaffirming the military’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Gen Subramani succeeds Gen Chauhan, who completed his tenure as the country’s senior-most military commander on Saturday. Before his appointment, he was serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat and had retired as Vice Chief of Army Staff in July last year.

His appointment comes at a crucial stage in the government’s push for military theatreisation, a major reform aimed at creating integrated commands to improve coordination and operational effectiveness among the three services. As CDS, Gen Subramani will be responsible for steering the implementation of the theatre command model.

A veteran officer with more than four decades of service, Gen Subramani has held several operational, instructional and strategic appointments across diverse terrains and conflict zones. He previously served as Vice Chief of Army Staff from July 2024 to July 2025 and headed the Army’s Central Command before that.

Commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985, he commanded units and formations in counter-insurgency operations in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and along sensitive frontier sectors. He also led two Army corps, including a strike corps on the Western Front.

His career includes key appointments such as Defence Attaché in Kazakhstan, Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence, Chief Instructor at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Chief of Staff at Northern Command.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Indian Military Academy, Joint Services Command and Staff College in the United Kingdom and the National Defence College in New Delhi, Gen Subramani holds postgraduate degrees from both King's College London and Madras University.

For his distinguished service, he has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.