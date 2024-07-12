Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the 3 Corps headquarters in Dimapur, Nagaland, for a two-day visit on July 11 and 12 for the first time after he took charge as the Chief of Army Staff on June 30. During his visit, he took stock of the security situation in Manipur and along the Myanmar border.

The Army chief visited all the Corps formations which fall under the Eastern Army Command in the Northeast region.

Indian Army officials informed that during his visit to the Dimapur 3 Corps headquarters, Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the ongoing security situation in the area and also briefed the situation in Manipur along with that on the Myanmar border.

The Indian Army chief also visited 4 Corps headquarters in Tezpur and reviewed their operational preparedness.

Following the same, he visited the 33 Corps headquarters in Sukna, West Bengal where he also reviewed the progress made in the projects being carried out in the Sikkim area.

The officials informed that the visit was General Dwivedi’s first to the Northeast after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff on June 30.