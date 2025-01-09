Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the completion of the Genome India Project as a transformative step in biotechnology, emphasizing its potential to revolutionise healthcare and genetic research.

The project, launched in January 2020 and funded by the Department of Biotechnology, has successfully sequenced the genomes of 10,000 individuals across India's diverse population.

Addressing the achievement in a video statement, PM Modi highlighted its significance for understanding India’s genetic diversity. He noted that this data, now available at the Indian Biological Data Centre, will aid in policy formulation, healthcare advancements, and precision medicine.

"This is a historic milestone. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, our scientists have completed the project, providing a vital resource for genetic research and innovation," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India's vast genetic diversity also reflects a varied pattern of diseases, underlining the importance of personalised medicine. He referenced the National Mission for Sickle Cell Anaemia, a condition prevalent in tribal communities, as an example of how genomic studies can identify region-specific health challenges and inform targeted solutions.

PM Modi also linked the project to the broader vision of India's bio-economy, which has grown from $10 billion in 2014 to over $150 billion today. He described the bio-economy as a foundation for sustainable development, innovation, and employment generation, further positioning India as a global leader in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

The Genome India Project aims to create a comprehensive genetic database representing India’s unique diversity. This resource will empower researchers, enhance public health interventions, and accelerate India’s efforts in precision medicine and biotechnology.