Germany has reiterated its steadfast support for negotiations between the Indian Navy and German firm Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems as part of India's Project 75 India tender, aimed at constructing six advanced conventional submarines. Philipp Ackerman, Germany's Ambassador to India, emphasized the strategic importance of these discussions and Germany's commitment to bolstering military cooperation with India.

Ambassador Ackerman affirmed Germany's robust backing for collaborating with Indian entities to build cutting-edge submarines in India. He stated, "Germany is committed to teaming up with an Indian dockyard to build high-tech submarines in India, and my government is wholeheartedly supporting the ongoing negotiations." Ackerman highlighted the project as a significant accelerator of the defense partnership, signaling potential for future collaboration in defense technology and security.

Project 75 India is a crucial initiative for the Indian Navy, seeking to develop six advanced conventional submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology. Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, in partnership with Spanish firm Navantia, is engaging with Indian shipyards like Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) and Larsen & Toubro for this ambitious project.

Acknowledging India's pivotal role in the Indo-Pacific region, Ackerman emphasized Germany's interest in fostering strong ties with partners like India to ensure free shipping routes and preserve peace and stability. He noted Germany's increased focus on diversifying trade relations in Asia, with India at the forefront of this strategic shift.

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems' Chief Executive Officer Oliver Burkhard reiterated the company's technical capabilities, stating, "We just underlined the technical possibilities together with a delegation from the Indian and German Navies." Burkhard emphasized TKMS's readiness to collaborate closely with Indian entities, as outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties.

Overall, Germany's unwavering support and commitment to enhancing military cooperation with India underscore a deepening strategic partnership, with significant implications for defense technology and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.