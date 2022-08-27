Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit Congress on Friday, is all set to launch his own political party and its first unit would come up in Jammu and Kashmir within a fortnight, confirmed his close confidant G M Saroori said on Saturday.

According to Saroori, the party's position will include restoring Jammu and Kashmir to its pre-August 5, 2019 position.

In support of Azad, several prominent J&K Congress politicians resigned from the party's basic membership.

Saroori said that Azad was an ideological secularist and that there was no chance that he would serve the BJP's interests.

He added that after the former chief minister resigned, hundreds of senior Congress leaders, Panchayati Raj Institution members, and prominent workers also tendered their resignations.

"Azad is coming to Jammu on September 4 to hold consultations with his well-wishers before the launch of our new party," Saroori told the media.

On Friday, shortly after announcing his resignation, Azad announced he would soon start a new political party, with its first unit to be set in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon," he said.

Saroori also stated the veteran politician will announce the launch of the party within the next two weeks,

"We are happy that he is returning to J-K where he served as chief minister (from November 2, 2005, to July 11, 2008). People view his rule as a golden era and want him back to pull out Jammu and Kashmir from the present situation," he said, adding that his support base is spread across Jammu and Kashmir.