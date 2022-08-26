Amid speculations of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad mulling plans to quit the grand old party of India – Congres, Azad finally made the decision today, tendering his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

This development come days after Azad resigned from the Jammu and Kashmir Congress' political affairs committee and the chairmanship of the campaign committee shortly after being appointed.

Many people in the party are surprised by Azad's resignation because it was thought that he was involved in party forums and that important appointments were made after his due consultation.

Azad also spoke at a press conference when Sonia Gandhi was called by the enforcement directorate in the National Herald Newspaper case and participated in the Congress' "Gaurav Yatra."

Azad, the leader of the rebel G-23, was passed up for candidacy to the Upper House by the party.



More details awaited.