The Congress on Friday called senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the party “most unfortunate and regrettable”, saying the organization is waging a war against the BJP

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi after Azad's announcement, Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Jairam Ramesh held a press conference in Delhi.

As per the report, Congress general secretary Ramesh said that the content of Azad’s letter was “not factual” and called its timing “awful”.

Later, Ramesh attacked Azad on Twitter and alleged that his DNA had been "modi-fied."

"A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been modi-fied," he tweeted.

A man who has been treated by the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been modi-fied. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 26, 2022

Maken also said that Azad was the party’s senior leader and called it “saddening” that he quit when the party fighting against inflation and polarization.

Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing "fraud" on the party in the name of "sham" internal polls.

Many people in the party are surprised by Azad's resignation because it was thought that he was involved in party forums and that important appointments were made after his due consultation.

Azad also spoke at a press conference when Sonia Gandhi was called by the enforcement directorate in the National Herald Newspaper case and participated in the Congress' "Gaurav Yatra."

Azad, the leader of the rebel G-23, was passed up for candidacy to the Upper House by the party.