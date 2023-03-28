In a display of exceptional professionalism and bravery, the all-female crew of an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Delhi, flight number 6E 762, managed to handle a difficult situation when a passenger on the flight got intoxicated and vomited on the aisle, defecating all around the toilet.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the leading lady of the crew, Shewta, took charge and cleaned up the mess. The rest of the crew, made up entirely of women, managed the situation exceptionally well, demonstrating the true meaning of girl power.

This incident comes just a few days after another passenger on a Guwahati-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, identified as Shehari Choudhury, was arrested on charges of smoking in the toilet of the aircraft. He had committed the act while the flight was in the air, putting the safety of other passengers at risk.

The crew of the flight noticed the smell of smoke coming from the toilet and immediately reported it to the authorities. Choudhury was taken into custody as soon as he got down at the Bengaluru airport.

This incident follows a similar incident earlier in March when a 24-year-old woman was caught smoking in the toilet on an IndiGo flight from Kolkata. She was arrested on her arrival in Bengaluru and was later released on bail.

Passengers are reminded that smoking, drinking to excess or creating any kind of disturbance on board flights is not only unacceptable, but it is also a criminal offence that can result in arrest and prosecution.