Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16 said that global development is not possible without women's participation.

''We have to extend the benefits of development to all human beings with compassion and solidarity. Global development is not possible without women's participation. We have to maintain priority on women-led development even in our G-20 agenda,'' the PM said while speaking at the Closing Session of the G-20 Summit in Bali.

He further said that without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovation.

''The G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India's G-20 Chairmanship – "One Earth, One Family, One Future”, he added.

Commenting on India taking charge of the G-20, Modi said, ''India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic''.

He also assured that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented.

Modi further informed that India will organize G-20 meetings in different cities and states of our country.

''Our guests will get a full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the 'Mother of Democracy, he added.

He further said that the sense of ownership over natural resources is giving rise to conflict today and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment.