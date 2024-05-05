In a landmark initiative aimed at fostering international cooperation and promoting democratic practices, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has welcomed the largest-ever delegation comprising representatives from 23 countries to observe the Indian General Elections. The International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) kicked off in New Delhi today, with 75 delegates in attendance.

The event, inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, underscores India's commitment to transparency and adherence to high electoral standards. Addressing the delegates, CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar highlighted the significant contribution of India's electoral processes to the global democratic landscape.

Shri Kumar emphasized the unique characteristics of India's electoral system, where electoral registration is voluntary, and voting is not mandatory. He stressed the importance of the Election Commission's persuasive efforts to encourage citizens to participate in the electoral process. The credibility of these efforts, he noted, is evident in the high voter turnout and the comprehensive coverage of electoral rolls.

With a staggering electorate of 970 million, supported by over 15 million polling personnel across more than 1 million polling stations nationwide, the scale of India's electoral exercise is unparalleled. Shri Kumar invited the visiting delegates to witness firsthand the diversity and vibrancy of India's democracy, describing it as a "festival of democracy."

In addition to the IEVP inauguration, the Election Commission held bilateral discussions with Chief Election Commissioners from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Nepal, along with their respective delegations.

During the briefing sessions, delegates were briefed on various aspects of the Indian General Elections 2024, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs), IT initiatives, and the role of media and social media in the electoral process.

As part of the programme, delegates will be divided into groups to visit six states—Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh—to observe polling activities and related preparations in various constituencies. The IEVP will conclude on May 9, 2024, providing foreign Election Management Body (EMB) delegates with insights into India's electoral system and best practices.