Crisis-hit airline Go First stated on August 16 that it would continue to postpone all of its scheduled flights until August 18.

"Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 18th August 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit shorturl.at/jlrEZ for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us", Go First wrote in a Twitter post along with a notice.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 18th August 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations", Go First said in a statement.

Since May 3, the fleet of the cash-strapped carrier has been idle, highlighting the challenges the airline is facing.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can" GoFirst added.

Go First submitted a voluntary bankruptcy petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in May, blaming Pratt & Whitney, a US engine manufacturer, for its inability to fulfill commitments on time. As a result, a sizable chunk of its fleet was grounded, which made the airline's financial problems worse.

As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience. Kindly contact our Customer Care Centre on 1800 2100 999 or write to us at feedback@flygofirst.com to let us know how we can help you", the airline continued.