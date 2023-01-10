A flight that was on its way to Goa from Moscow was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar after Air Traffic Controller (ATC) received a bomb threat, officials said on January 9.

As per the Jamnagar airport officials, the aircraft is under an isolation bay.

''Moscow-Goa chartered flight diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat,'' media reports quoted officials as saying.

The reports further said that a total of 244 passengers onboard the flight landed safely at Jamnagar (defence) airport at 9:49 PM. Currently, aircraft and baggage are under isolation security.

The passengers from the flight were safely evacuated. However, in the latest development, the reports claimed that no threats have been found on the flight.

Meanwhile, the flight is expected to leave Goa by 11 AM.

However, following the bomb threat, the Jamnagar airport was cordoned off by security agencies for nearly nine hours as the intensive checking of the aircraft was done.

The plane was thoroughly checked by local authorities, along with police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

Later, the Russian Embassy issued a statement saying that they were alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the flight.

"The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about an alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft," the Russian Embassy said.

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