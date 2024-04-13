In a horrific incident that took place in Goa a five-year-old girl was found behind a construction site in South Goa’s Vasco area.

The police confirmed that she was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death.

Some 20 labourers from the construction site have been detained for questioning.

According to information, the victim's parents found her body on Friday behind the site in Vaddem after she had been missing for a while.

They immediately shifted their daughter to Chicalim Sub-District Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The mother of the girl claimed that her daughter may have been raped and killed, which prompted the Vasco Police to launch an investigation.

According to Sunita Sawant, Superintendent of Police (SP) in South Goa, the woman was first sexually abused before being smothered to death, as per the results of a post-mortem investigation of the body.