External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 6 said that the Government of India is in "close and continuous" touch with the Indian community in violence-hit Bangladesh, asserting that it was monitoring the condition of minorities.

He also informed that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's arrival in the country was made at "short notice" as she requested approval to come "for the moment" to India.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the current situation, Jaishankar said that there are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals in the country, of which 9000 are students.

Jaishankar stated, "The bulk of the students returned in July...We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being."

He said that the Centre's concern will remain persistent until law and order is restored in the country. "Naturally, we will remain deeply concerned till law and order is restored. Our border guarding forces have been instructed to be exceptionally alert in video of this complex situation. In last 24 hours, we have been in touch with authorities in Dhaka," he stated.

On Hasina's arrival to India, the Union minister said that her decision to resign and arrive in India had been made on short notice following which she sought approval.

Jaishankar said, "On August 5, demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite the curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi."