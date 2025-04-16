Gold prices in India have seen a consistent upward trend over the past week, pushing the precious metal further out of reach for the average buyer. The cost of 24-carat gold has surged by Rs 5,010 per 10 grams, with rates in major cities touching record highs.

In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold is now priced at Rs 95,820 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stands at Rs 87,850. Similar price levels have been recorded in Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, where 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 87,850, and 24-carat at ₹95,820.

In metro cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, 22-carat gold is retailing at ₹87,700 per 10 grams, and 24-carat gold at Rs 95,670. Meanwhile, in Bhopal and Ahmedabad, the prices are marginally lower, with 22-carat gold priced at ₹87,750 and 24-carat gold at ₹95,720 per 10 grams.

Hyderabad has also witnessed a similar price pattern, with 22-carat gold at ₹87,700 and 24-carat gold at ₹95,670.

In tandem with gold, silver prices have also soared. Over the past week, silver rates have risen by ₹6,000 per kilogram. Currently, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 1,00,000, a significant psychological benchmark that has stirred market attention.

Market analysts attribute the surge in precious metal prices to global economic uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions, and increased investor demand for safe-haven assets.