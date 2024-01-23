Gold bars and bricks valued at Rs 3.09 crore were seized at the India-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, resulting in one arrest, as per officials on Tuesday (January 23).

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel seized two gold bars and 30 gold biscuits, weighing 4.82 kg, from Halderpara in the Angrail border outpost area. The BSF personnel spotted three persons crossing over to India from the Bangladesh side via the Ichamati river, a natural boundary between the two countries.

Two of them evaded capture, while one was apprehended. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday. The detained individual, identified as Prosenjit Mandal, confessed to being paid Rs 500 to bring the gold consignment to India.

According to Mandal, he received the gold from a man on the Bangladeshi side and was in the process of returning to India when he was apprehended by the BSF. The BSF turned him over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further legal proceedings, officials reported.