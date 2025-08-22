Good news for stray dogs: SC orders release after sterilisation and vaccination

The Supreme Court on Friday revised its earlier directive on stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR, permitting their release back into the same areas after sterilisation and vaccination. The change comes just days after its August 11 order had mandated that all strays be rounded up and kept in shelters without release.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria ruled that only dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released. Such dogs, the court said, must be sterilised and vaccinated but kept in separate shelters or pounds.

The bench also set strict guidelines on public feeding of strays. It barred feeding on the streets and directed municipal bodies to establish designated feeding zones in every ward. The areas are to be marked with notice boards, and anyone violating the order could face legal action. Municipal authorities must also set up helplines for reporting violations, the court said.

Animal lovers wishing to adopt strays may apply to municipal authorities, which will tag and hand over selected dogs. Once adopted, the responsibility to prevent the dogs from returning to the streets will lie with the adopter.

The court also directed individuals and NGOs involved in the case to deposit amounts of Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, warning that failure to do so would bar them from further participation. The funds will be used by municipal bodies for stray dog infrastructure.

Expanding the scope of the matter, the bench impleaded all states and Union Territories, asking their Animal Husbandry Departments to submit responses on framing a national policy. It also directed that pending cases on stray dogs in various High Courts be transferred to the apex court.

The August 11 order, issued by a two-judge bench, had sparked concerns as it called for the complete removal of strays from localities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. That bench had pointed to over two decades of failure by authorities to curb dog bites and safeguard public safety. Government data shows more than 37 lakh dog bite cases were reported nationwide, with Delhi alone recording over 25,000 cases.

The latest ruling seeks to balance public safety with animal welfare, ensuring the sterilisation and immunisation of strays while preventing their indiscriminate removal.