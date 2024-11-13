Several trains have been cancelled as well as diverted after a goods train derailed in Telangana's Peddapalli district on Tuesday, November 12 night.

The incident took place late on the night of Tuesday, November 12, when 11 wagons of a train transporting iron ore derailed on the stretch between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam.

The derailment triggered widespread operational challenges, leading to the cancellation of 20 passenger trains. An official release from the SCR zone further detailed that four additional passenger trains faced partial cancellations, while 10 others had to be rerouted to mitigate the impact on railway services.

Authorities are actively working to restore normalcy and investigate the cause of the derailment. The SCR assured passengers that efforts are underway to clear the affected section and resume full operations at the earliest.

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