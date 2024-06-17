The Chairperson of the Railway Board, Jaya Varma Sinha, has revealed that the June 17 morning collision near New Jalpaiguri occurred because a goods train disregarded the signal and hit the Kanchanjungha Express, which was on its way to Sealdah from Agartala.

According to Sinha, five passengers lost their lives in the incident, along with the loco pilot of the goods train and the guard of the Kanchanjungha Express. However, some local reports attributed to railway officials suggested the death toll could be as high as 15.

"About fifty passengers have been injured, and they have been admitted to the North Bengal Medical College," Sinha stated.

The mishap involved a collision between the goods train and the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express near New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. While police reports initially indicated at least eight fatalities, the exact toll is yet to be confirmed.

Prompt rescue operations were initiated at the accident site, located about seven kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. Injured passengers were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.