Google has marked the annual Earth Day with a special doodle featuring stunning aerial photos showcasing the planet's natural beauty and biodiversity. The doodle serves as a reminder of the critical importance of protecting our environment for future generations, according to the company's statement.

World Earth Day, celebrated globally on April 22nd each year, holds significance as a reminder of the crucial need for environmental protection and sustainability. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the pressing environmental challenges our planet faces and to mobilize efforts to address them.

The Assam Chief Minister, on this notable occasion, has shared his tweet, “ There is no Planet B.

We have inherited a pristine planet from our ancestors and it is our responsibility to hand it in the same condition to our upcoming generations. On Earth Day2024, I call upon all sections of society to work together to build a better and cleaner planet.”

Today, on International Mother Earth Day, people worldwide unite to celebrate this globally recognized event, engaging in activities aimed at promoting the sustainability of our planet and advocating for environmental protection.

The theme for Earth Day 2024, is 'Planet vs. Plastics.' This theme underscores the urgent need to combat plastic pollution and strive towards a plastic-free future for generations to come. The focus is on raising awareness about the detrimental effects of plastics on the environment and human health, emphasizing the importance of reducing and eliminating plastic waste.

Earth Day serves as a powerful platform for individuals, organizations, and communities to come together in collective action, driving positive change and fostering a sustainable future for our planet.