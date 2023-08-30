It's excellent news for air travellers that Google Flights, a search engine for online ticket reservations, has introduced a new tool called insights. Users will receive recommendations from this tool on when to buy airline tickets for the lowest possible price. These recommendations will be based on historical information unique to that flight.

“On Google Flights, you can already see whether current prices for your search are low, typical or high compared to past averages for the same route. But the age-old question remains: Is it better to book now or wait for lower prices to come along?" Google wrote in a blogpost.

“So this week, we’re launching upgraded insights to make that choice a bit easier. For searches with reliable trend data, you’ll now see when prices have typically been lowest to book your chosen dates and destination," the US-based tech giant said.

The optimum time to book such excursions, according to Google, is often two months before your departure date, and you are currently in that good frame. You'll be more confident in your choice if you do this. This week, Google Flights information will begin to be released.

Price tracking is one of many useful tools offered by Google Flights. When you enable this, Google will notify you if airfares significantly decrease. It can be used for certain occasions, such as a friend's wedding in February. If you're open to flexible travel, you may also select "Any dates" to receive alerts about bargains over the upcoming three to six months.

Make sure you are signed into your Google account before enabling this function.