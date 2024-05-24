Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that Google Pixel smartphones will soon be manufactured locally at a facility near Chennai.

This move enhances the state's burgeoning reputation as a global electronics manufacturing hub, already hosting Samsung and Apple production units.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the significant employment opportunities this new venture would bring for the state's IT-educated youth.

The announcement came after State Industry Minister TRB Raja and Foxconn officials visited Google's US headquarters to discuss the establishment of the manufacturing plant. Google has committed to partnering with Foxconn for this project.

Alphabet Inc., under the leadership of Sundar Pichai, aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for premium smartphones in India, which is the second-largest smartphone market globally.

During the 'Google for India 2023' event, Pichai reiterated Google's dedication to supporting India's digital growth and the Make in India initiative, with the Pixel 8 smartphone expected to be released in 2024.

Tamil Nadu has seen a trend of high-tech manufacturing investments, exemplified by Google’s previous collaboration with HP to produce Chromebooks at a Flex facility in Chennai.

The state's strategic initiatives have attracted investments worth Rs 9.61 lakh crore, creating approximately 30 lakh jobs, and aligning with its goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.