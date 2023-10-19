Google removes over Rs 20 lakh YouTube videos, prevents Rs 12,000 crore scam on GPay
Google claims that the company has also stopped scams worth about Rs 12,000 crore in a year through Google Pay.
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Google removes over Rs 20 lakh YouTube videos
Google says it has removed over 20,00,000 YouTube videos for violating its policies between April and June 2023 in India.
Earlier, the company had removed more than 1.9 million videos from its platform in India for violating policies between January and March 2023.
Google claims that the company has also stopped scams worth about Rs 12,000 crore in a year through Google Pay.
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