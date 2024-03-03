Google has reinstated all Indian applications that were previously removed, according to sources. This development reportedly follows a meeting between Union Minister of Electronics, Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Google officials.

Google had previously removed several Indian mobile applications from the Play Store due to a dispute over service fees. On Friday, apps from 10 Indian companies, including Bharatmatrimony and Naukri, were removed, causing controversy in one of Google's rapidly expanding markets.

India has expressed a clear stance on the protection of its startups. The country's policy is firm, intending to provide the necessary protection to its entrepreneurial ventures.

In light of recent events, Minister Vaishnaw has reached out to Google and the app developers who have been delisted. A meeting is scheduled for next week to address this issue. Vaishnaw emphasised that such delisting is unacceptable.

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