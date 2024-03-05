The Indian government has given advice to its citizens living in Israel especially those near the borders, to move to safer places. This comes after an Indian person died, and two others got injured when a missile from Lebanon hit an area close to Israel's northern border.

The advisory, issued due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, urges Indians, especially those in the north and south border regions, to relocate to secure areas within Israel. The Indian Embassy is in contact with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals.

The embassy shared a helpline number (+972-35226748) and an email address (consl.telaviv@mea.gov.in) for assistance and clarification. Additionally, the embassy provided a hotline number (1700707889) for the Population and Immigration Authority of Israel.

The advisory follows an unfortunate incident where an Indian citizen lost his life and two others were injured in an attack near the northern border community of Margaliot. The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Pat Nibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala, who had been in Israel for two months working on a farm.