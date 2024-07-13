The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification introducing amendments to the Transaction of Business Rules for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The amendments, detailed in G.S.R. 386(E), were enacted under the authority of section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and are set to come into effect upon publication in the Official Gazette.

Under the new rules, any proposal requiring prior concurrence from the Finance Department on matters related to 'Police,' 'Public Order,' 'All India Service,' and the 'Anti Corruption Bureau' must be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary. This addition, found in rule 5, sub-rule (2A), ensures a more structured process for these critical decisions.

Additionally, the amendments introduce rules 42A and 42B. Rule 42A mandates that the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs submit proposals for appointing the Advocate-General and other law officers to assist in court proceedings for approval by the Lieutenant Governor, via the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister. Rule 42B stipulates that any proposals concerning prosecution sanctions or the filing of appeals must also be presented to the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary.