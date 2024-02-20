Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that students will soon have the option of appearing for 10th and 12th class board examinations twice a year, beginning from the academic session 2025-26.

The initiative, aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced in 2020, aims to reduce the burden on students. Minister Pradhan shared this information on Monday during the launch of the PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme in Chhattisgarh, targeting the upgrade of 211 state schools.

Speaking at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay auditorium in Raipur, Minister Pradhan emphasized the NEP's focus on fostering a stress-free learning environment. He highlighted the introduction of 10 bag-less days in schools annually, encouraging student engagement in activities such as art, culture, and sports.

Under the new plan outlined in the NEP 2020, starting from the academic session 2025-26, students will have the opportunity to take the 10th and 12th class board exams twice a year. The New Curriculum Framework (NCF) revealed by the Ministry of Education last August, supports this approach, ensuring students have ample time and chances to excel. Moreover, students can choose to retain their best scores.

Minister Pradhan sought feedback from students at the event, urging them to embrace the decision and retain their highest marks obtained from both exam attempts. He connected this educational reform to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for stress-free education, enriched learning, cultural connection, and future preparation, aiming for India's development by 2047.

Taking a swipe at the previous Congress government in the state, Minister Pradhan asserted that education was not a priority for them. He credited the BJP government and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who took office in December last year, for prioritizing education.

In the initial phase of the PM SHRI scheme, 211 schools in Chhattisgarh, including 193 at the elementary level and 18 at the secondary level, will be upgraded using a 'hub and spoke' model. Each school will receive Rs 2 crore for enhancements. The mentor institution (hub) will guide the mentee institutions (spoke) for self-improvement.