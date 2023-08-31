A "Special Session" of Parliament will be held by the government from September 18 to 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated on August 31.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The minister, however, did not say why the session had been called.

The previous Monsoon session of Parliament, which took place between July 20 and August 11, saw tense exchanges between the opposition I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) group and the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), primarily over the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur.

In addition, I.N.D.I.A submitted a no-confidence resolution against the Modi administration, which was soundly defeated on the final day when the opposition left the Lok Sabha during the speech of the prime minister.

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