Government approves key appointments and upgrades for top bureaucrats
The decision, announced through a notification (No. 36/02/2024-EO(SM-I)) by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, brings seasoned bureaucrats to the forefront, ensuring expertise and leadership in various key government departments.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has granted approval for a series of crucial appointments and in-situ upgradations, elevating officers to the esteemed position of Additional Secretary to the Government of India. The decision, announced through a notification (No. 36/02/2024-EO(SM-I)) by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, brings seasoned bureaucrats to the forefront, ensuring expertise and leadership in various key government departments.
Key Appointments:
1. Shri Sanjeev Kumar Jindal: The Committee has appointed Shri Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, CSS:89, currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs, as the Additional Secretary in the same department.
2. Shri Asit Gopal: Shri Asit Gopal, IFOS (MP:90), Commissioner of Eklavya Model Residential School under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Textiles, following the cancellation of Shri Shakeel P. Ahammed's appointment.
3. Ms. Tripti Gurha: Ms. Tripti Gurha, IRTS:93, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been elevated to the position of Additional Secretary in the same ministry.
4. Shri Samir Kumar Sinha: Shri Samir Kumar Sinha, IAS (AM:94), presently in the cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Director General (Acquisition) in the Department of Defence.
5. Shri Bharat Harbanslal Khera: Shri Bharat Harbanslal Khera, IAS (HP:95), currently serving in the cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.
6. Shri Chandra Bhushan Kumar: Shri Chandra Bhushan Kumar, IAS (UT:95), currently serving in the cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation.
7. Ms. Puja Singh Mandol: Ms. Puja Singh Mandol, IA&AS:95, Joint Director General in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.
In-Situ Upgradations:
The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradations for several officers, demonstrating a measure personal to them by temporarily upgrading the posts they hold. Notable appointments include:
1. Ms. Shubha Thakur: Ms. Shubha Thakur, CSS:89, Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, has been elevated to the position of Additional Secretary in the same department.
2. Ms. Sanjukta Mudgal: Ms. Sanjukta Mudgal, IFOS (MP:90), Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.
3. Shri Anant Swarup: Shri Anant Swarup, IRPS:92, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the same department.
4. Shri Navaljit Kapoor: Shri Navaljit Kapoor, IRS (IT:92), Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the same ministry.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today