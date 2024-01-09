The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has granted approval for a series of crucial appointments and in-situ upgradations, elevating officers to the esteemed position of Additional Secretary to the Government of India. The decision, announced through a notification (No. 36/02/2024-EO(SM-I)) by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, brings seasoned bureaucrats to the forefront, ensuring expertise and leadership in various key government departments.



Key Appointments:



1. Shri Sanjeev Kumar Jindal: The Committee has appointed Shri Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, CSS:89, currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs, as the Additional Secretary in the same department.

2. Shri Asit Gopal: Shri Asit Gopal, IFOS (MP:90), Commissioner of Eklavya Model Residential School under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Textiles, following the cancellation of Shri Shakeel P. Ahammed's appointment.

3. Ms. Tripti Gurha: Ms. Tripti Gurha, IRTS:93, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been elevated to the position of Additional Secretary in the same ministry.

4. Shri Samir Kumar Sinha: Shri Samir Kumar Sinha, IAS (AM:94), presently in the cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Director General (Acquisition) in the Department of Defence.

5. Shri Bharat Harbanslal Khera: Shri Bharat Harbanslal Khera, IAS (HP:95), currently serving in the cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

6. Shri Chandra Bhushan Kumar: Shri Chandra Bhushan Kumar, IAS (UT:95), currently serving in the cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation.

7. Ms. Puja Singh Mandol: Ms. Puja Singh Mandol, IA&AS:95, Joint Director General in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.



In-Situ Upgradations:



The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradations for several officers, demonstrating a measure personal to them by temporarily upgrading the posts they hold. Notable appointments include:

1. Ms. Shubha Thakur: Ms. Shubha Thakur, CSS:89, Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, has been elevated to the position of Additional Secretary in the same department.

2. Ms. Sanjukta Mudgal: Ms. Sanjukta Mudgal, IFOS (MP:90), Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

3. Shri Anant Swarup: Shri Anant Swarup, IRPS:92, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the same department.

4. Shri Navaljit Kapoor: Shri Navaljit Kapoor, IRS (IT:92), Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the same ministry.