After an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon damaged an orchard close to Israel's northern border village of Margaliot, one Indian citizen died and two others were injured, the Indian government has issued an advisory for its citizens living in Israel.

The Center today issued an alert for Indians, urging them to relocate to safer regions in Israel, just after a missile attack near the Israel-Lebanon border left a Kerala man dead and two others injured.

"All Indian nationals residing in Israel are encouraged to relocate to safe places due to the current security situation and local safety advisories. This is especially important for individuals who work in or visit border areas in the north and south. The Indian embassy in Israel has stated, "The Embassy stays in contact with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals."

The warning was sent the day after Hezbollah militants fired an anti-tank missile from Lebanon into an orchard close to Margaliot, a hamlet near Israel's northern border, killing one Indian person and injuring two more.

The father of Nibin Maxwell, 31, of Kerala, who was killed on Monday in a missile attack at a farm in northern Israel, Antony Maxwell, stated that his son had alerted them about another airstrike that occurred in the area only a few weeks prior.

Nibin had informed us about an airstrike near their property two weeks prior. At that point, I had suggested moving. However, they carried on working at the same farm because there were no other problems. After learning of the attacks in that region of Israel, we frequently stayed in contact," said Antony, whose family resides in Kaikulangara in the Kollam municipal corporation.

"It goes without saying that the relatives of the deceased and the injured are in our thoughts and prayers. Israeli medical facilities are fully available to assist injured patients receiving care from our finest medical personnel," the statement continued.

In a statement, the embassy stated that "Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism and will be there to support the families and offer them assistance" .

According to Gaza's health ministry, Israel's war against Hamas has since destroyed the Gaza Strip and killed over 30,000 Palestinians. According to the UN, 25% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are at risk of famine.

