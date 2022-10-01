The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is Rs 1,47,686 crore of which CGST is Rs 25,271 crore, SGST is Rs 31,813 crore, IGST is Rs 80,464 crore (including Rs 41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 10,137 crore (including Rs 856 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 31,880 crore to CGST and Rs 27,403 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue of the Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of September 2022 is Rs 57,151 crore for CGST and Rs 59,216 crore for SGST.

The revenues for the month of September 2022 are 26% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods were 39% higher and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) are 22% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

This is the eighth month and for the seventh month in a row now, the monthly GST revenues have been more than the Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark. The growth in GST revenue till September 2022 over the same period last year is 27%, continuing to display very high buoyancy. During the month of August 2022, 7.7 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.5 crore in July 2022.

This month witnessed the second highest single day collection of Rs. 49,453 crore on 20th September with the second highest number of 8.77 lakh challans filed, next only to Rs. 57,846 crores collected on 20th July 2022 through 9.58 lakh challans, which pertained to the end of the year returns. This clearly shows that the GST portal maintained by GSTN has fully stabilized and is glitch-free. September also saw another milestone getting crossed when more than 1.1 crore e-way bills and e-invoices, combined (72.94 lakh e-invoices and 37.74 lakh e-way bills), were generated without any glitch on the portal run by NIC on 30th September 2022.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of September 2022 as compared to September 2021.