The Law Ministry issued a notification on September 2 regarding the formation of a 8-member committee to explore the possibility of 'One Nation One Election.' The initiative, aimed at streamlining India's electoral process, will be chaired by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind. The committee comprises seven other prominent members, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ghulam Nabi Azad, NK Singh, Subhash C. Kashyap, Harish Salve, and Sanjay Kothari.

Former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C. Kashyap, renowned attorney Harish Salve, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari are among the prominent figures who will serve on this committee. The committee is expected to commence its work promptly and provide recommendations in the near future.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the committee meetings as a special invitee, and Legal Affairs Secretary Niten Chandra will serve as the secretary to the panel.

The primary focus of the committee will be to review and make recommendations for specific revisions to the Representation of the People Act, the Constitution, and any other relevant laws and regulations required to facilitate simultaneous elections across the nation. Additionally, the committee will assess whether state ratifications are necessary for the proposed Constitutional revisions and provide suitable recommendations.

Furthermore, the committee will examine and offer recommendations for addressing various scenarios, such as hung Houses, motions of no confidence, defections, and other similar situations, in the context of concurrent elections.

The committee is open to receiving input, representations, and communications from individuals and organizations that can assist in its work and the formulation of recommendations.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated, "The Parliament is mature, and discussions will take place, there is no need to get nervous. India is called the mother of democracy; there is always an evolution." He emphasized the importance of the committee's report in facilitating discussions during the Special Session of Parliament.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the move, stating, "It is a praiseworthy effort. 'One nation, one election' is the necessity of the day."