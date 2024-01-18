The Department of Financial Services in the Finance Ministry on January 18 said in a order that all public sector banks/public sector insurance companies/ public sector financial institutions and Regional Rural Banks would need to observe half-day closing till 2.30 pm on January 22 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha.

Meanwhile, The Governor of Assam has issued orders to declare a half-day holiday on January 22, 2024, in honor of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha celebrations at Ayodhya. This decision, in accordance with the Office Memorandum of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Government of India, aims to facilitate the active participation of employees in the festivities.

The notification, released by the General Administration Department of the State Government, cites the memorandum with reference to F. No. 12/7/2023-JCA dated January 18, 2024. The half-day holiday will be observed until 2:30 PM on the specified date.

This special concession is extended to all State Government offices and educational institutions across Assam, allowing employees and students to engage in the celebrations marking the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.