The COVID-19 caller tune will be dropped soon. The government is said to be considering stopping the COVID-19 caller tune we hear while making calls to any number. The caller tune has been in place the pandemic began in the country, a duration of almost two years the caller tune has been raising awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic, reminding everyone to mask up and use a sanitizer.

According to news agencies quoting ‘official sources’ – “the COVID caller tune will stop soon

Later on, other messages were also broadcast through the caller tune, messages about the vaccines and their efficacy encouraging listeners to get vaccinated. With India reaching a record number of vaccinations the caller tune later spoke about the country’s vaccination milestone.

While using a ‘Caller Tune’ for spreading awareness has had its positive effect, however, it soon became a nuisance with every call starting with the same caller tune. WhatsApp calls quickly became a pleasant alternative to avoid the caller tune with many users preferring WhatsApp calls over normal calls.

With COVID subsiding in the country, the Government plans to stop the COVID caller tune. Users will soon be able to put their favorite songs on caller tune or just leave the default ringer song as in.